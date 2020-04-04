MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.02122323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.03496023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00594459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00803874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076560 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00489474 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.