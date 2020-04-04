Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

