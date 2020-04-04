Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

MPW opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

