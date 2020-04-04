MedicCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,971.05 and approximately $36.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.