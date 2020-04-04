MediShares Price Reaches $0.0028 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a market cap of $2.11 million and $149,680.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

