MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of MEDNAX worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

MD stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

