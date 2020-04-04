Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $65,084.10 and $98.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00596306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,619,200 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

