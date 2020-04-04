Melon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,961.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $6,961.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00039418 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kraken, Bitsane and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

