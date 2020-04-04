Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0088

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $261,797.66 and approximately $58.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01011096 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

