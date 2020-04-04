MenaPay (MPAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $80,673.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. MenaPay has a market cap of $452,856.90 and $80,673.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

