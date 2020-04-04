Mercury Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,667.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $316,714.83 and $1,667.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

