Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $332,878.35 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $332,878.35 and $884.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

