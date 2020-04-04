Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stake Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.36% of Meredith worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meredith by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 184,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.70%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,304.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

