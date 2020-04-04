Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

