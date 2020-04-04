Metadium (META) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Metadium has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $157,204.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.