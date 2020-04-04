Metal (MTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.40 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004195 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. Metal has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $10.40 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

