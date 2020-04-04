MetaMorph (METM) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $71,710.07 and $21,192.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.01 or 0.04542563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009652 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

