Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.02119615 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,923,195 coins and its circulating supply is 77,923,091 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

