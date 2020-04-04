Metlife (NYSE:MET) vs. Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globe Life and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 3 0 1 0 1.50 Metlife 0 5 5 0 2.50

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Metlife has a consensus target price of $44.22, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Metlife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metlife is more favorable than Globe Life.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metlife has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.80% 10.97% 2.98% Metlife 8.39% 9.14% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Metlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 1.52 $760.79 million $6.75 9.47 Metlife $69.62 billion 0.36 $5.90 billion $6.11 4.54

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metlife beats Globe Life on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.