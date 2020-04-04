Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.22 ($15.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €9.50 ($11.05) on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.34.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.