Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.29 ($5.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.37. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8397.5904986 EPS for the current year.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

