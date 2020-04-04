Metronome Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,106.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $20.33. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $34,106.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02610130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,872,977 coins and its circulating supply is 10,348,728 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.