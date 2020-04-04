MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $258,311.08 and $7,807.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007137 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 360,977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,675,703 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

