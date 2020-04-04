MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $253,442.17 and $8,158.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006958 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 360,903,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,601,678 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.