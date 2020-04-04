MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.02 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $4,348.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002387 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

