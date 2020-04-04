Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.29. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

MCHP opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

