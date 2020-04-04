Micromines Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Micromines has a total market cap of $5,233.92 and $20.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Micromines has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02631306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.