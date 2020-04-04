Midas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,119.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $645,150.77 and $3,119.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00340408 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00416034 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017791 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

