MINDOL One Day Trading Volume Tops $898,467.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00050246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $577.70 million and approximately $898,467.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.01011228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

