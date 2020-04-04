MINDOL Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $552.80 million and $948,678.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00047413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00999368 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

