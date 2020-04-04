MineBee (MB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.88 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

