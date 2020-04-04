Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $59,675.17

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $59,675.17 and $197.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,593,657 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

