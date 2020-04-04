MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $178,859.55 and approximately $28,948.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,587,280 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,980 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.