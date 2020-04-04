MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0280 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exmo. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $177,364.99 and approximately $28,119.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,586,502 coins and its circulating supply is 6,328,287 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

