MintCoin (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $683,458.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

