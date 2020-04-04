Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Tops $3.08 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bithumb, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. Mithril has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $3.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005757 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, HitBTC, LBank, Bithumb, ZB.COM, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.