Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Mithril has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, OKEx, Gate.io, ZB.COM, LBank, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, BitForex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

