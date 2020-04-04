Mixin Hits Market Capitalization of $84.11 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Mixin has a market cap of $84.11 million and $4.04 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $165.44 or 0.02412598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00303882 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

