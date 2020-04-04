Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Mobile Mini worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.