Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Mobileiron worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MOBL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

