Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Moin has a market capitalization of $43,534.31 and approximately $172.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,086,692 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

