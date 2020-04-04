Moin (MOIN) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Moin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a total market capitalization of $42,917.10 and approximately $188.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,085,283 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

