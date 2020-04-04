Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

