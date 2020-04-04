Monarch Achieves Market Cap of $47,888.30 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Monarch has a total market cap of $47,888.30 and $307.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monarch token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,416,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

