Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 41.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $955.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00796452 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,390,980 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.