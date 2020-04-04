Monero (XMR) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $54.06 or 0.00796452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and BTC Trade UA. Monero has a market cap of $946.51 million and $142.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,509,966 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinroom, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Ovis, TradeOgre, Livecoin, CoinEx, Mercatox, Exrates, B2BX, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, Gate.io, Braziliex, Liquid, Coinut, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Kraken, HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, BitBay, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.