MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Tops $512.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $494,405.08 and $512.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 186,756,888 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

