MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0026

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $478,219.48 and $513.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017395 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003745 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000804 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 186,708,864 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

