Monkey Project Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $309,718.37 and $360.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,766,636 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

