Monolith (TKN) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $23,228.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04574707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

